Forecast Discussion 07/08/21 AM: Unsettled weather continues as Elsa moves up the coast

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 8TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 8TH: 57°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:39 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

Waking up this morning to dense and patchy fog across the area leading to low visibility. Once this fog burns off, we will have the potential to see some breaks in clouds leading to peeks of sunshine. Any sunshine we do see will support the development of the thunderstorm activity. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5, 1 being the lowest) for strong to severe storms to develop. Any thunderstorms that do develop will be isolated in coverage; the main concerns will be strong winds and heavy rainfall. After seeing heavy rainfall the past few days the ground is very saturated, we will need to monitor the potential for isolated flooding. Highs will near 80 degrees. Although we will get a break from the heat will continue to deal with the humidity as Tropical Storm Elsa moves up the coast. The bulk of the moisture associated with Elsa is looking to stay off to our east, mainly impacting the capital region and coastal states. Scattered rain showers and isolated storms will continue into the overnight hours. Once again we will be keeping an eye on the potential for flooding in isolated showers. Lows will be near the mid-60s.

Elsa will continue her track northeast Friday but is moving at a pretty fast pace. Due to this, unsettled weather will be associated will wrap-around moisture from the backside of this system. Showers and storms will be scattered on coverage Friday afternoon. We will continue to enjoy seasonable temperatures as highs will near 80 degrees. Comfortable temperatures continuing into the upcoming weekend; highs nearing 80 degrees. Starting off the weekend mainly dry with just a spotty shower chance for the afternoon Saturday. Watching as a system moves into the region by Sunday increasing the chance for showers and storms.

The heat will return heading into the new workweek. Temperatures go from the low 80s Monday to the upper 80s by midweek. Unsettled weather looks to continue on and off, with the best chance at this vantage point being Monday and Wednesday.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79

THURSDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 65

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

