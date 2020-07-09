Forecast Discussion 07/09/20 AM: Hot & humid again today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 9TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 9TH: 57°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 5:41 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:45 PM

Heat Advisory in effect for portions of the Southern Tier until 8 pm Thursday.

The dense fog we are all seeing this morning will begin to lift and thin after 8 am. Once this fog lifts we will be able to see mostly to partly sunny skies. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm to develop this afternoon and evening. None of the storms that may develop are expected to be strong to severe, the only concern would be the possibility of heavy rainfall. The main story remains to be the heat as highs will reach the low 90s. The hot temperatures combined with dew point temperatures near 70° will cause heat index values in the mid-90s to 100°. Patchy fog will be possible overnight and we will see partly cloudy conditions. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

A low-pressure system will be moving up the coast on Friday, the track of this system is still uncertain as models are not lining up. The one model has this system moving into the Eastern portions of New York while another has it remaining along the coast. If it were to move inland it will increase the probability of showers and thunderstorms Friday. Either way, we will be turning mostly cloudy and highs will near 90 degrees.

Another system will be approaching from the west which will bring a cold front passage through our region Saturday. This will provide some relief from the heat by the end of the weekend. We will have to deal with the chances for showers and storms both days but we do have the potential to see peeks of sunshine. Highs during the weekend will be in the 80s. Unsettled weather will continue into the start of next week. By midweek we look to dry out but we will begin to heat back up.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 94

THURSDAY NIGHT: BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 67

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE AFTERNOON SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SCATTERED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, HEATING UP

HIGH: 90 LOW: 63

