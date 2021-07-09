Forecast Discussion 07/09/21 AM: Seasonable end to the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 9TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 9TH: 57°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:40 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:45 PM

Waking up this morning to dense fog once again, so allow yourself plenty of time to get to where you need to be. A cold front approaching from the west will be able to tap into some moisture associated with Tropical Storm Elsa. Scattered rain showers and isolated storms will begin to develop late this morning into the afternoon. Strong storms could develop between 3-7 pm; the main concerns will be strong winds and localized heavy rain. Although sunshine will be limited due to cloud cover, temperatures will still near 80 degrees. Light rain showers will linger overnight and patchy fog will develop. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Heading into the upcoming weekend we will continue to see seasonable temperatures! Highs are expected to near 80 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks to be the driest day of the weekend, with only spotty rain showers expected for the afternoon. Sunshine will continue to be limited through the entire weekend, due to the cloud cover. The next weather system will move into the region on Sunday. This system will bring the return of rain showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Unsettled weather will continue as we head into the new work week. We will be seeing the return of the heat and humidity! Temperatures by midweek are expected to hit near the mid to upper 80s; isolated areas could even hit 90! The best chance for showers and storms, at this vantage point, look to be Monday and Wednesday.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 79

FRIDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 58

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 79 LOW: 63

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram