Forecast Discussion 07/10/20 AM: Chance for showers & storms

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 10TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 10TH: 57°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 5:41 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:44 PM

Waking up once again to warm and humid conditions. We are enjoying some hazy sunshine, but the cloud cover will begin to increase by the afternoon. This is thanks to Tropical Storm Fay, which will make landfall in New Jersey today before it tracks northward. The track is very important as it will determine the amount of rainfall we see. If it tracks further west we will see more cloud cover and rainfall. Right now, the heaviest rain is expected to be east of the Twin Tiers. On average between today and Saturday, we will see around 0.25″, with our eastern viewing areas potentially seeing higher amounts close to 1″. It will be another hot and humid day. Highs will rise to around 90 degrees, with dewpoint values once again near 70 degrees heat index values could reach the mid-90s.

A second storm system will be approaching from the west which will bring an active start to the weekend. A cold front will move through on Saturday. This will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms, there will be limited instability so there is a low potential for severe storms. Although this chance is low, we will have a large amount of moisture in the atmosphere so heavy rainfall will be possible. With the latest drought monitor update, the Twin Tiers are in the “abnormally dry” category so any rainfall will be beneficial. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 80s.

Unsettled weather will continue for the end of the weekend and into next week. Thanks to the cold front passage we will see slightly cooler temperatures on Sunday as highs will be in the mid-80s. Near-average temperatures for the start of the week but by midweek we are heating back up.

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 89

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

LOW: 66

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 90 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

