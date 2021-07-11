Forecast Discussion (07/11/21) AM: Unsettled weather returns today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 11TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 11TH: 58°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:42 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:43 PM

Dreary conditions started us off today across the Twin Tiers. Cloud cover has been building in and some fog is still holding on. The fog will continue to lift as the morning progresses. Lingering showers are also moving in across the Twin Tiers. This is just the start of the wet weather. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and linger into the overnight hours. Temperatures today will rise into the upper 60s to low 70s and overnight lows will sit into the upper 60s. A southerly flow, lingering cloud cover, and an advancing warm moist air mass will be the cause for such a little change in temperature. Monday will start off mostly dry but we will hang on to the cloud cover. Another chance for showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon into the early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal risk (a one out of five) which means we have a chance for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. Highs on Monday rebound into the mid 80s.

Unsettled weather continues for Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance for scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 80s both days. Humidity will also be on the increase with humid to very humid conditions being possible. These sound like good days to enjoy ice cream and the AC inside. Thursday sees the return of mostly dry conditions with temperatures rising once again into the upper 80s and humidity still hanging on strong. Friday and Saturday are looking to be unsettled with a chance for showers and storms. Temperatures will remain into the mid to upper 80s for Friday and Saturday with the humidity also holding on.

Have a great day and try to make the most of the unsettled weather week!

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/ ISOLATED THUNDERSTORM

HIGH: 73 LOW: 67

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/ ISOLATED THUNDERSTORM

HIGH: 86 LOW: 68

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/ ISOLATED THUNDERSTORM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

