Forecast Discussion (07/12/21) AM: Showers and storms return to the Twin Tiers today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 12TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 12TH: 58°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:43 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:42 PM

This morning started dreary with mostly cloudy conditions and lingering showers associated with a warm front that is continuing to move northward. A break in the showers is expected through late morning but this dry period will be short lived. During the afternoon, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop across the Twin Tiers. These showers and storms will linger into the evening. Some of these storms could be strong to severe in intensity. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a marginal risk (a 1 out of 5) for the potential of isolated strong to severe storms. Main threats with any thunderstorms will be damaging wind, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. We have also been receiving a lot of rain lately, so we will continue to monitor any threats for flash flooding. Temperatures today will reach the low 80s with overnight lows dropping into the upper 60s. Conditions start to dry out overnight but the cloud cover will hold strong. A cloudy sky welcomes Tuesday but we start the day dry at least. Once again, the dry period is short lived. Another round of scattered showers and isolated storms will develop Tuesday afternoon. A marginal risk (a 1 out of 5) is also in place for Tuesday. Damaging wind, frequent lightning, and heavy rain are also the main threats on Tuesday. As the evening rolls around, conditions will start to dry out and some of the cloud cover will break apart. Highs on Tuesday will reach the upper 80s and overnight lows will sit into the upper 60s. Humidity will also be rising during the beginning of the week with humid to very humid conditions being possible.

Wednesday starts off dry but scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will potentially develop during the afternoon. Temperatures on Wednesday will sit in the low 80s for highs and overnight lows will drop into the low 60s. A mostly dry day looks to be in store for us on Thursday as there is just a slight chance for a spotty shower. Friday brings the return of the wet weather with a chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm possible during the afternoon to early evening. As the end of the week approaches, temperatures will rise to near 90. Some relief from the humidity is possible by the weekend but it looks to still stay a bit muggy.

The first half of the weekend starts off unsettled with the chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm being possible but Sunday looks to be mostly dry. Only a slight chance for a spotty shower on Sunday. Temperatures over the weekend will rise into the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/ ISOLATED T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 68

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/ ISOLATED T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/ ISOLATED T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

