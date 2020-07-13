Forecast Discussion 07/13/20 AM: Comfortable today with shower & thunderstorms by the afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 13TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 13TH: 58°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:44 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:43 PM

A very comfortable and mostly sunny start to the day for all of us! We will see partly sunny skies before cloud cover increases by the afternoon. A weak disturbance will pass through our area today. This will increase the potential for showers and thunderstorms to develop this afternoon and evening. Main concern will be some slow moving thunderstorms will have the potential to drop heavy rain. Winds will be breezy at times especially in the afternoon. We will see temperatures right around average today. Highs will be near the low 80s, high elevations spots will have the potential to see highs hovering the upper 70s. Shower activity will taper off as we lose day time heating tonight, patchy fog will be possible. Lows near the mid 50s.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday before high pressure builds in. Highs will once again near the low 80s. Dry and mostly to partly sunny for midweek but this is when temperatures begin to heat up. By the end of the week the heat, humidity, & unsettled weather will return and continue into the weekend. High temperatures by Friday and into the weekend will near 90 degrees.

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 82

MONDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS LINGER EARLY, PATCHY FOG POSSIBLE

LOW: 56

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, HEATING UP

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 91 LOW: 66

