Forecast Discussion 07/14/20 AM: Isolated showers possible, most remain dry

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 14TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 14TH: 58°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 5:44 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:42 PM

A comfortable start to the day across the Twin Tiers & we are seeing sunshine. An area of low pressure off the New England coast will impact the region once again today. This will bring the potential for isolated showers and thunderstorms for this afternoon. Not all of us will see this activity, but we will all enjoy partly to mostly cloudy conditions. We will once again enjoy near average temperatures as highs will hover around 80 degrees. Cloud cover will begin to decrease overnight as high pressure builds in. Lows will fall back into the mid to upper 50s.

Heading into midweek we will be dry and mostly sunny but temperatures will be on the rise. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures and humidity will continue to increase for the end of the week. Our attention will turn to a low-pressure system and cold front that will approach from the west on Thursday. This will bring the chance for showers and storms. The best timing will be during the afternoon and evening. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Shower and thunderstorms will linger into Friday and we will certainly be feeling the humidity.

The above-average temperatures continue heading into the weekend. Highs will be hover 90 degrees & some locations will reach into the low 90s. At this point, the majority of the weekend looks to be dry and we will see partial sunshine. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon. Unsettled weather will return for the start of the week and the heat will continue.

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 81

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS BEGIN TO CLEAR

LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, HEATING UP

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SCATTERED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: PARLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 91 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 92 LOW: 67

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 92 LOW: 67

