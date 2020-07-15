Forecast Discussion 07/15/20 AM: Nice today, showers and storms return tomorrow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 15TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 15TH: 58°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 5:45 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:41 PM

A cool and comfortable start to the day for us this morning! High pressure will impact our region today keeping us dry and under mostly to partly sunny skies. We are heating up and our humidity will be increasing. Highs today are expected to reach into the upper 80s, we will be feeling muggy by this afternoon. Calm conditions continue tonight but we will begin to see clouds increase as our next storms system approaches from the west. Lows will be near the mid-60s.

Our attention will turn to an approaching system from the west that will bring the potential for showers and storms Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has a large portion of the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk ( 1 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for the development of strong to severe storms. The best timing is looking to be on Thursday afternoon and evening. The main concern from any storms will be localized heavy rainfall and strong winds. Highs will be near the mid-80s. Showers and storms will continue overnight. During this time and into early Friday morning there is the potential to see heavy rain, which could produce flash flooding in poor drainage areas. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. We will continue to monitor this as we head through the next 24 hours.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Friday, but heading into the upcoming weekend at this point is looking to be mainly dry. It will be hot & humid though, as highs throughout the weekend and into the start of next week will be in the low 90s. On top of the heat, the humidity will be increasing especially on Sunday. Sunday is looking to be the best chance to see afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Unsettled weather will continue into Monday.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, HOT

HIGH: 89

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 66

THURSDAY: BREEZY, PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS, BREEZY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 91 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: PARLY SUNNY, CHANCE ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 93 LOW: 68

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 92 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

