Forecast Discussion 07/15/21 AM: Sunshine today before unsettled weather returns

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 15TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 15TH: 58°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:44 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:42 PM

The dense fog really impacting the area this morning, allow yourself plenty of time to get to where you need to be as visibility is between a half to a quarter-mile in some locations. This fog will begin to lift by mid-morning as the sun rises. After dealing with significant weather the first half of the week, we will enjoy some sunshine for today as a weak area of high pressure is in control of the region. Fog will give way mostly to partly sunny skies. It will be another hot and muggy day with highs forecasted to near 90 degrees. Although the majority of the Twin Tiers will be dry, a stray shower or storm can’t be completely ruled out for the afternoon. Dense fog will develop again tonight, especially in the river valley areas. Lows will be near the mid-60s.

Unsettled weather is quick to return on Friday as a cold front moves into the region. Friday will start off mainly dry with some sunshine. BY midday and early afternoon, scattered showers and storms will begin to develop from west to east. Any shower or storm will have the potential to produce torrential rainfall, this is something that we will need to monitor closely as the threat for flooding is there. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s. This frontal system will then become nearly stationary over the region keeping the active weather in the forecast for the weekend! Scattered showers and storms will be possible for both Saturday and Sunday afternoons! Highs this weekend in the low to mid-80s.

As we look towards the new workweek, the active weather is looking to continue. Scattered showers and storms will develop during the afternoon hours Monday through Wednesday. We will be keeping an eye on the potential for heavy rainfall. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 89

THURSDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 66

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

