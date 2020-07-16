Forecast Discussion 07/16/20 AM: Chance for showers and storms late day

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 16TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 16TH: 58°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 5:45 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:41 PM

A warm & muggy start to the day, most locations starting the day off with temperatures around 10-15° warmer than yesterday morning. We will remain muggy for this afternoon and highs are looking to reach into the low to mid-80s. Watching a weather system that will impact our region today and portions of Friday. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will return late in the day and into this evening. The greatest potential for severe thunderstorm development looks to be in Western N.Y. & Pa. There is still the chance for a strong storm to develop in our area. Main concren will be strong winds and localized heavy rain.

Rain showers and storms will continue overnight and into portions of Friday. After the frontal passage late Friday morning we will begin to dry out late day. It will be a mainly dry but hot and humid weekend for us all! Saturday is looking to be the nicest as we will see plenty of sunshine. By Sunday, highs will be in the mid-90s, thanks to the humid conditions feel like values could reach near 100°. Showers and storms will begin to pop-up during the afternoon and evening hours. The heat and unsettled weather will continue into the start of next week.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS LATE DAY

HIGH: 83

THURSDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS LIKELY, HEAVY AT TIMES, ISOLATED STORM POSSIBLE

LOW: 67

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, HOT, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 93 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, POP-UP SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 95 LOW: 69

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 92 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

