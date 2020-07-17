Forecast Discussion 07/17/20 AM: Clouds decrease this afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 17TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 17TH: 58°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 5:46 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:41 PM

A weak cold front passage today will keep the potential for shower and thunderstorms activity for the first half of today. By late day we will begin to dry out and see clouds decrease. This will allow us to see some sunshine. It will be warmer today than yesterday as highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Unlike last evening, we will have the opportunity to see the comet NEOWISE! If you look northwest towards the horizon at sunset you may get a glimpse of it! Mainly starlit tonight with patchy fog possible in some locations. Lows near 60 degrees.

It will be a beautiful start to the weekend! We will enjoy plenty of sunshine on Saturday, with passing mid/high levels clouds in the afternoon. It will be a hot & humid weekend as highs will be in the low 90s. Partly sunny skies to start off Sunday before a weak disturbance passes in the afternoon bringing the chance for showers and storms. Highs Sunday will be in the mid-90s, add in the humidity and heat index values could reach into the upper 90s in some locations.

Unsettled weather will stick with us for the start of next week. Each afternoon and evening we will have the potential for showers and storms to form. The day with the greatest potential for active weather is looking to be Wednesday! Highs throughout the week will range from the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: SHOWERS/STORMS LINGER EARLY, TURNING DRY LATE, PARTIAL CLEARING

HIGH: 88

FRIDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR, PATCHY FOG POSSIBLE

LOW: 59

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, HOT

HIGH: 93 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, POP-UP SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 95 LOW: 69

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SCATTERED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SCATTERED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

