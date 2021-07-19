Forecast Discussion 07/19/21 AM: Scattered showers & isolated storms this afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 19TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 19TH: 58°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:48 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:39 PM

It will be a quiet start to your Monday morning across the Twin Tiers. Once the patchy fog lifts, we will be able to enjoy mostly to partly sunny skies! Thanks to wrap-around moisture from a low-pressure system to the east of our area. Scattered showers to isolated storms will be possible this afternoon and evening. Although we are not expecting heavy rainfall like this past weekend, brief downpours will be possible. Streams, creeks, & rivers continue to run high and will for the coming days; just keep this in mind as any localized heavy rain could lead to some isolated flooding. Highs today will be in the low to mid-80s. Any shower activity tapers off tonight and patchy fog develops. Lows will near 60 degrees.

Thanks to a cold front passage late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night, we will see scattered showers and storms develop. Tuesday will start off mainly dry and sunny before cloud cover thickens. Localized heavy rainfall will be possible with any showers or storms that do develop. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s. The chance for showers and storms will linger into Wednesday before sunshine and dry conditions return Thursday! Temperatures for the second half of the week look to hover at 80 degrees.

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82

MONDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS DECREASE, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 59

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MAINLY DRY, MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: CLOUDS THICKEN, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

