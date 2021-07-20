Forecast Discussion 07/20/21 AM: Showers and storms possible this afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 20TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 20TH: 58°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:49 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:39 PM

Starting off our Tuesday with hazy sunshine thanks to smoke from the wildfires in the west that is in the upper atmosphere. We will not see any impacts on our air quality but it will lead to stunning sunrise and sunset. Cloud cover will begin to build into the area by midday ahead of a disturbance that will move into the region. Showers and storms will begin to fire up mid to late afternoon and continue into this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5, 1 being the lowest) for strong to severe storms to develop. The main threats will be strong winds, hail, and localized heavy rainfall. Areas that have seen heavy rain in the previous days will need to be monitored for the potential for flash flooding. Another area to watch will be for multiple cells moving over a single rotation multiple times. On top of the active weather today we will see hot and humid conditions with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and isolated storms will linger overnight. Lows in the low to mid-60s.

Scattered rain showers and storms will continue into Wednesday as a frontal system passes through the region. Although we will be dealing with the unsettled weather, temperatures will be more comfortable! Highs Wednesday and through the end of the week will near 80 degrees. High pressure that builds on Wednesday night will lead to dry and sunny conditions for Thursday! Cloud cover is quick to build back in Friday and spotty showers will develop late in the day!

Heading into the first half of the weekend, we will start Saturday off mainly dry before active weather returns a late day. The best chance for unsettled weather will be on Sunday. Highs this weekend will be in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: CLOUDS BUILD, AFTERNOON SHOWERS/STORMS, ISOLATED STRONG STORMS

HIGH: 88

TUESDAY NIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: MAINLY DRY, FILTERED/HAXY SUNSHINE

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: MIX SUN AND CLOUDS, SPOTTY SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

MONDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram