Forecast Discussion 07/21/20 AM: Clouds increase, showers & storms return tomorrow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 21ST: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 21ST: 58°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 5:51 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:37 PM

It was a pleasant start to the day across the Twin Tiers this morning! We will watch the cloud cover increase as we head into the afternoon hours today. Temperatures will be on the rise as we will see highs in the mid to upper 80s. Along with the clouds increasing this afternoon, the humidity will as well, we will be feeling muggy. As a weak disturbance passes today there is the possibility for an isolated shower or storm this afternoon and evening. The majority of us look to remain dry. Mostly cloudy tonight with a chance for showers especially early on. Lows will be in the lows 60s.

Active weather makes a return on Wednesday as a low-pressure system works into the region. Showers and storms look to start developing by late morning and into the afternoon. The majority of the Twin Tiers is in a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for the development of strong to severe storms. The Northern Tier and northeastern Pa. are in a Slight Risk (2 out of 5). The main concern from any storms that do develop will be strong winds and heavy rainfall. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue as we head into Thursday before we look to dry out for the end of the week and into the first half of the weekend.

TUESDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE, CLOUDS INCREASE, ISOLATED AFTERNOON SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 87

TUESDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, PATCHY FOG POSSIBLE

LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 67

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE, STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE AFTERNOON SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 90 LOW: 66

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 91 LOW: 64

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter