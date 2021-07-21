Forecast Discussion 07/21/21 AM: Turning dry & comfortable late week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 21ST: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 21ST: 58°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:50 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:38 PM

After dealing with severe weather across the Twin Tiers last night that lead to flooding across the area, we are waking up mainly quiet. Dense fog is leading to very low visibility, if you are heading out early allow yourself plenty of time to get to where you need to be! As the cold front continues to drop through the region we will see the potential for scattered showers and isolated storms. Any storms that do develop will be monitored for the potential for heavy rainfall, especially in locations that dealt with flooding yesterday. It will be more comfortable today as highs will reach into the low to mid-70s. On top of the comfortable temperatures, we will also get relief from the humidity. Showers taper off by this evening and cloud cover will decrease overnight. Lows in the low to mid-50s.

High pressure will be in control of the region for Thursday leading to dry conditions. We will see mostly sunny skies for the first half of Thursday before fair-weather clouds develop for the afternoon. Nonetheless, it will be a calm and comfortable day with highs nearing 80 degrees. Friday will start off dry and partly sunny before a system approaches the region. Cloud cover will increase the second of the day and spotty showers will develop. A better chance for showers will come Friday night.

Heading into the upcoming weekend the heat and humidity will begin to sneak back up on us! It will turn muggy by Sunday and highs are expected to reach into the low to mid-80s. Cloud cover will increase on Saturday ahead of a frontal system impacting the area Saturday night into Sunday. The chance for showers and storms returns at the end of the weekend. The heat and humidity will continue into early next week as high temperatures are expected to reach into the mid to upper 80s. Cloud cover will decrease throughout Monday leading to sunshine for Tuesday!

WEDNESDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 74

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: TURNING DRY, CLOUDS DECREASE

LOW: 52

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: MIX SUN AND CLOUDS, SPOTTY LATE-DAY SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, LATE-DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

MONDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

