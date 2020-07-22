Forecast Discussion 07/22/20 AM: Chance for showers & storms today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 22ND: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 22ND: 58°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 5:51 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:37 PM

Breaks in clouds early this morning and we are seeing patchy fog in some locations. Cloud cover begins to increase again as our next weather maker works into the region. The sunshine we are seeing this morning will help aid the development of showers and thunderstorms as we head towards the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a Slight Risk (level 2, with level 5 being the highest) for the development of strong to severe storms. The best timing for development will be from noon into the evening. The main concerns from any storm that develops will be strong winds, small hail, and localized heavy rainfall. Rain accumulation looks to stay under 1″ but isolated higher amounts are possible. We will be warm and humid today as highs will reach near the mid-80s. Scattered showers will be possible overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Active weather will continue on Thursday as a cold front works closer to the region. Similar to this afternoon, we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms develop. Strong winds and heavy rain look to be the main threat from any of these storms that develop. Highs will be in the mid-80s. High pressure will build in behind this frontal passage leading to a dry end to the week. We will stay mainly dry and partly sunny heading into the upcoming weekend. It will be warm and muggy as highs will near 90 degrees. Shower and thunderstorm chances will return late Sunday and continue until the start of next week.

WEDNESDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS, STRONG TO SEVERE POSSIBLE

HIGH: 84

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISO. STORM

LOW: 66

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE, STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 86 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED LATE DAY SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 90 LOW: 66

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

