Forecast Discussion 07/22/21 AM: Cool, comfortable, & sunny

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 21ST: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 21ST: 58°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:51 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:37 PM

It is a cool and crisp start to the morning across the Twin Tiers and the comfortable conditions will continue through the afternoon. High pressure over the Great Lakes will lead to a northwesterly wind direction today. This wind direction will usher in some drier and cooler air, leading to comfortable temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Once the fog lifts we will enjoy plenty of sunshine before some fair weather cumulus clouds develop by the afternoon. A stray sprinkle could develop, but it will have to fight through dry air at the surface. Heading into the overnight hours we will see mainly clear skies. It will be another night that you can give your ac units a break! Lows will be in the low 50s.

Friday will start dry and partly sunny but a weather system moves into the region. Cloud cover will increase through the afternoon with spotty showers and storms developing for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are expected to rise near 80 degrees. A better chance for showers will come Friday night. Heading into the upcoming weekend the heat and humidity will return! The best chance for unsettled weather this weekend will be on Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Heading into the new week we will see the potential for unsettled weather each day! The best chance for showers and storms to develop will be on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. The humidity will continue and highs are expected to stay in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77

THURSDAY NIGHT: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, COOL & COMFORTABLE

LOW: 52

FRIDAY: MIX SUN AND CLOUDS, SPOTTY LATE-DAY SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, LATE-DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

MONDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS, SPOTTY SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, AFTERNOON SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

