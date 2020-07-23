Forecast Discussion 07/23/20 AM: Scattered showers & storms today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 23RD: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 23RD: 58°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 5:52 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:36 PM

Some locations waking up to some isolated shower activity this morning. We will see breaks in cloud cover today which will allow for some peeks of sunshine. A cold front passage today will bring the potential for scattered showers and storms. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk (level 1, with level 5 being the highest) for the development of strong to severe thunderstorms. The main concern will be gusty winds and pockets of heavy rainfall, especially in slow-moving storms. Rainfall looks to remain on the lighter side with isolated higher amounts with any strong storms. We will be warm and humid today as dew point values will be in the 70s and highs look to reach near the mid-80s.

Following this frontal passage, a high-pressure system will build in. This will bring an end to any lingering showers tonight. Lows will be near the mid-60s. It will be a pleasant end to the week and start the weekend. We will see mostly to partly sunny skies with only a slim chance for a stray shower. It will be warm and muggy/humid as highs will hover near 90 degrees. By Sunday cloud cover begins to increase and an isolated shower or storm is possible late day. Unsettled weather will continue into the start of the week along with the humidity.

THURSDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85

THURSDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS EARLY, CLOUDS START TO CLEAR

LOW: 64

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, WARM & HUMID

HIGH: 88 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED LATE DAY SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 84 LOW: 56

