Forecast Discussion 07/23/21 AM: Spotty rain showers & storms late day

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 23RD: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 23RD: 58°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:52 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:36 PM

It is another cool & comfortable start to your Friday! Temperatures will remain on the comfortable side across the Twin Tiers with highs today expected to near 80 degrees. After a mostly sunny start to the day, clouds will begin to mix in leading to partial sunshine. A weak disturbance moving through the region will lead to isolated showers and storms to develop. The timing for this will be late this afternoon into this evening. Not everyone will see these showers but have the umbrella handy in case one were to develop in your location! Heading into the overnight hours we turn dry and cloud cover looks to break. Patchy valley fog will develop and lows will be in the low to mid-50s.

Heading into the upcoming weekend the heat and humidity will make a return! Highs are expected to reach into the low to mid-80s both Saturday and Sunday; it will also be on the muggy side. Saturday will start off mainly sunny before cloud cover works in through the afternoon and evening. The best chance for rainfall looks to be Saturday night into Sunday, though isolated showers and storms can’t be completely ruled out. As a frontal system moves through the region Sunday we increase the chance for showers and storms. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5, level 1 being the lowest) for strong to severe storms to develop. The timing for this will be during the afternoon and evening hours Sunday. The main concern from any storms that do develop will be strong winds and localized heavy rain. Make sure to be weather aware on Sunday and have a way to receive watches/warnings if they are issued.

Heading into the first half of the coming week, we will continue to see mild and muggy conditions. Spotty rain showers will be possible both Monday and Tuesday afternoon/evening. A better chance for showers and storms will be Wednesday and Thursday afternoon! Highs during this period will be in the 80s.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 79

FRIDAY NIGHT: STRAY SHOWER, PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 53

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, LATE-DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 83 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

MONDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE, SPOTTY SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, AFTERNOON SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

