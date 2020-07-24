Forecast Discussion 07/24/20 AM: Sun-filled weekend for the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 24TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 24TH: 58°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 5:52 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:35 PM

The cold front that passed through the area yesterday bringing showers and storms is now to the south of us. High pressure is building in today which usher in some drier air into the region. The cloud cover this morning will decrease throughout the morning. This means we will see partly to mostly sunny skies! Temperatures today will be near the mid-80s. Dew points look to decrease slightly but we will still feel muggy. Skies look to stay mainly starlit overnight and patchy valley fog will once again be possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

A beautiful weekend is on tap for us all! We will see plenty of sunshine throughout your Saturday. Western portions of the viewing area, for example, Steuben & Tioga (Pa.) counties, will have the potential to see an isolated shower. Sunshine will continue into Sunday, although we will see slightly more cloud cover by the afternoon. We are turning up the heat and humidity this weekend, highs will hover 90 degrees. The unsettled weather will return for the first half of the week. We will see chances for showers & storms during the afternoon hours. Highs Monday look to hover 90 degrees before we see them fall back into the mid to upper 80s by midweek.

FRIDAY: FOG LIFTS, PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 85

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 59

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, WARM

HIGH: 89 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, HUMID

HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 56

