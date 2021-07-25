Forecast Discussion (07/25/21) AM: Sunshine Returns!

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 25TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 25TH: 59°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:51 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:35 PM

Good morning! I hope you are having a great morning so far! We have started our Sunday a bit dreary with mostly cloudy conditions and some lingering showers across the Twin Tiers. The good news is that this will not be the case for the whole day. Conditions look to clear up and dry out as we head into the afternoon. All the showers we saw overnight and this morning are from a cold front that is moving through the region. Behind this front is sunny and clear conditions as an area of high pressure moves in. Temperatures have also been on the climb. Today, we started off warm with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s and these will be rising into the upper 80s this afternoon. It will also feel a bit muggy out with dew points on the rise. Clear conditions this afternoon hold through tomorrow. Overnight, temperatures drop into the low 60s. Tomorrow, sunshine returns with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will rise into the mid 80s. It will be a great day to do outdoor activities after work, or even get ice cream!

Tuesday continues the sunny dry stretch as high pressure remains in control of our weather pattern. Temperatures remain in the mid 80s. Overnight Tuesday, rain chances return with the possibility of some isolated showers. Spotty showers are also possible on Wednesday but most should stay dry. Thursday is when the main chance for rain returns with a cold front advancing into our area. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible as this cold front moves through. After the front moves through, temperatures look to be below average on Friday with highs reaching the mid 70s. Another area of high pressure moves in on Friday, so we get the return of sunshine and dry conditions. The sunshine and dry weather also sticks around for Saturday.

I hope you have a great day!

SUNDAY: DECREASING CLOUD COVER. LINGERGING AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. PM CHANCE SHOWER

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram