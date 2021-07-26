Forecast Discussion 07/26/21 AM: Mainly dry and humid today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 26TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 26TH: 57°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:54 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:33 PM

Waking up to patchy fog and localized dense fog across the valley areas this morning. Fog will lift through the morning giving way to sunshine! As cloud cover develops by midday, we will see a mix of sun and clouds. A very weak disturbance will move through the region this afternoon leading to stray showers & storms to fire up. There will be a large amount of dry air in place keeping the majority of the area dry. Locations most likely to see shower development will be into portions of Steuben County. Hot & humid again today with highs reaching into the mid to upper 80s. Any showers that do develop will taper off and we will see cloud cover break. Patchy valley fog will develop with lows nearing 60 degrees.

The heat and humidity will continue on Tuesday with temperatures expected to reach into the mid to upper 80s. After a mostly sunny start, cloud cover will build in as a disturbance moves into the region. Scattered showers and storms will develop for the afternoon and evening as a disturbance moves through the region. After some early morning sunshine Wednesday, clouds will begin to build in. Showers and storms will fire up the second half of the day. We will see slightly cooler conditions heading into midweek as the highs are expected to near 80 degrees.

Ending off the workweek with comfortable conditions across the Twin Tiers! Thursday looks to be the most active day of this week. A frontal system will lead to showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening! The main concern at this point will be the potential for localized heavy rain, something we will keep an eye on. The humidity will break on Friday and continue into the first half of the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 70s to nearing 80 degrees. At this vantage point, the best chance for showers and storms will come on Sunday!

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, STRAY SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 87

MONDAY NIGHT: TURNING MOSTLY CLEAR, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 59

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, AFTERNOON SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, AFTERNOON SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, LINGERING SHOWER

HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: MIX SUN AND CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

