Forecast Discussion 07/27/21 AM: Scattered showers & storms late day

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 27TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 27TH: 57°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:55 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:32 PM

Starting off the morning with patchy fog once again, keep this in mind as it could lead to low visibility. We will start the day off with mostly sunny skies before some clouds increase for the second half of the day. Scattered showers and storms will begin to fire up towards midafternoon as a cold front approaches the region. The Storm Prediction Center has the Southern Tier in a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5, 5 being the highest) & the Northern Tier in a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for strong to severe storms to develop. These stronger storms will be isolated in coverage so not everyone will see them. The main concerns from any storm will be strong winds, localized heavy rain, & hail. Makes sure you are weather aware this afternoon and evening if you do have any outdoor plans! Ahead of this frontal passage, we will continue to see hot & humid conditions with highs reaching into the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and isolated storms will continue overnight. Patchy valley fog will develop and lows will near 60 degrees.

Heading into Wednesday we will see a mix of sun and clouds. The majority of the area looks to be mainly dry, though isolated showers & storms will be possible. Certainly feeling a difference temperature-wise as highs will near 80 degrees. Another cold front will pass through the region on Thursday leading to another chance for showers and storms to develop. Activity will be scattered in coverage and look to occur the second half of the day. This frontal system will bring us relief from the humidity for Friday and the first half of the weekend.

Looking to end the work week off on the comfortable and dry side. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s. Starting off the upcoming weekend mainly dry and comfortable. After some early days, sunshine cloud cover will build in leading to a mix of sun &clouds. A frontal system will bring the return of unsettled weather to the area on Sunday. Showers and storms look to develop for the afternoon and evening. Highs this weekend will be in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: EARLY SUNSHINE, SCATTERED SHOWER/STORMS, STRONG TO SEVERE POSSIBLE

HIGH: 87

TUESDAY NIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: BREEZY, MIX SUN & CLOUDS, STRAY SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 74 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: MIX SUN AND CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

MONDAY: BREEZY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

