Forecast Discussion 07/28/20 AM: Showers taper off and clouds decrease

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 28TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 28TH: 57°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 5:56 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:31 PM

Starting off our morning on the cloudy side along with some light showers. As a cold front continues to move through the region we will see the chance for showers and isolated storms for the first half of the day. Once the cold front moves through we will see drier air work into the air. This will help break apart some of the cloud cover allowing for some sunshine for the second half of the day. It will be another warm day for us but still slightly cooler than yesterday. It will be a bit muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Calm conditions continue tonight with patchy fog possible. Lows in the low 60s.

Another weak system looks to move through on Wednesday. We will start the day off-dry and will see some sunshine. By the afternoon showers and storms will begin to develop. Currently the Storm Prediction Center has portions of the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk ( 1 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for the development of strong to severe storms. The main concern will be localized heavy rain and strong winds. Highs look to once again reach into the mid to upper 80s.

For the end of the week and into the first half of the weekend we look to be mainly dry. There is a slight chance for a stray shower Thursday as a weak disturbance works through. Besides for that chance, we will be mainly dry, mostly to partly sunny, & highs will be near average. By late in the weekend there is the potential for showers and storms to return, but models are currently in disagreement in the timing of this system. We will continue to monitor this as we move closer to the weekend.

TUESDAY: EARLY SHOWER/STORM, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 88

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, CHANCE AFTERNOON SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

