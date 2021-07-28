Forecast Discussion 07/28/21 AM: Partly sunny with stray showers possible

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 28TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 28TH: 57°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:56 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:31 PM

Waking up to localized dense fog across the Twin Tiers this morning; allow yourself extra time as visibility will be impacted. After dealing with active weather for Tuesday we will see a brief period of quiet weather today. Once the fog burns off we will enjoy a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower or storm will be possible this afternoon but the majority of the area will remain dry. Temperatures will be right around average today with highs forecasted to near 80 degrees. Cloud cover will be quick to build back into the region overnight and lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

A cold front passage on Thursday will bring the return of active weather to the region. Spotty showers will be possible the first half of the day, but the majority of the area will just see mostly sunny conditions. Showers and storms really begin to fire up ahead of the frontal passage early to mid-afternoon and continue into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the majority of the area in a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for strong to severe storms to develop. Southernmost portions of both Bradford & Tioga counties in Pennsylvania are at a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5, 5 being the highest). Main concerns from any storms that develop will be strong to damaging winds, small hail, & localized heavy rainfall. If you have outdoor plans Thursday afternoon make sure you are weather aware and have a way to receive watches and warnings if they are issued. Highs on Thursday will near 80 degrees. We will end the week on a quiet and comfortable side. Cloud cover will decrease on Friday and highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

The first half of the weekend will be pleasant before active weather returns on Sunday. We will enjoy plenty of sunshine on Saturday, with some fair weather clouds developing by the afternoon. As a frontal system passes through the region on Sunday, the threat for showers and storms returns. At this vantage point, storms look to fire up during the afternoon and evening hours. Something we will continue to monitor closely as isolated strong storms will be possible. Highs this weekend will be in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 79

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS BUILD

LOW: 57

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: BREEZY, MIX SUN & CLOUDS, STRAY SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

MONDAY: BREEZY, MIX SUN & CLOUDS, STRAY SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 76 LOW: 45

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram