Forecast Discussion 07/29/20 AM: Late day showers & storms possible

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 29TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 29TH: 57°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 5:57 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:30 PM

It was a beautiful, calm, & comfortable start to your Wednesday! Although we are starting the day off with some sunshine, this changes as we head into the afternoon. Cloud cover will begin to increase as a frontal system works in the area. Best timing to see the development of showers and storms look to be in the afternoon/evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the Southern Tier in a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for the development of strong to severe storms. These will be isolated in nature and most likely in the Southern Tier. The main concern will be strong winds and localized heavy rainfall. Highs today will be similar to yesterday as we will be towards the mid to upper 80s. Dew point values will increase into the low 60s by this afternoon, so it will feel a bit muggy.

Shower activity will linger tonight with an isolated storm possible. Patchy fog will be possible with lows in the low 60s. The chance for scattered showers and storms will continue for Thursday. Highs will be near the mid-80s. High pressure builds in for the end of the week and for the start of the upcoming weekend. We will see near average temperatures and partial sunshine. By the end of the weekend and into the start of next week we will be watching for the chance for showers and storms to return.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE AFTERNOON SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS, ISO. STORM, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 63

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, MAINLY DRY, STRAY PM SHOWER

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, EVENING SHOWER

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter