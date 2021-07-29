Forecast Discussion 07/29/21 AM: Active weather returns

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 29TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 29TH: 57°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:57 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:30 PM

Starting off our Thursday morning quiet but things will change as our next system moves into the region. As a cold front system moves through the region the threat for unsettled weather returns. The Storm Prediction Center has the majority of the area in a Marginal Risk (level 1 out 5, 1 being the lowest) & the southernmost portions of the Northern Tier in a Slight Risk (level 2 out 5, 1 being the lowest) for strong to severe storms to develop. Thunderstorms will progress from west to east through the Twin Tiers after the midday hour. The strongest storm threat looks to be along the New York/Pennsylvania border and south into the Northern Tier. The main threats today will be strong to damaging winds, hail, & localized heavy rain. The potential for isolated flooding will need to be monitored as some locations will be very sensitive to excessive rainfall. Temperatures will be comfortable today with highs nearing the mid-70s. Scattered rain showers will continue during the overnight hours and patchy fog will develop in the valley areas. Lows will near 60 degrees.

Light rain showers will linger the first half of Friday before an area of high pressure builds into the region. By the late afternoon hours, we will see breaks in cloud cover leading to some sunshine. Highs on Friday will be below average for this time of year as temperatures will hover 70 degrees. It will be a pleasant start to the weekend with most locations enjoying some sunshine early Saturday. Cloud cover will begin to build in the second half of the day as our next weather maker moves into the region. Unsettled weather will move back into the region on Sunday afternoon and evening; make sure you are weather aware if you have any outdoor plans. Temperatures throughout the weekend will range from the low to mid-70s.

Monday looks to be mainly dry besides for a stray shower during the afternoon hours. A greater chance for showers and storms will arrive during the afternoon hours Tuesday & Wednesday. Temperatures will be on the rise with highs midweek reaching near 80 degrees.

THURSDAY: TURNING MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 75

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

LOW: 61

FRIDAY: WINDY, LINGERING SHOWERS, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 70 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: BREEZY, CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, STRAY SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

