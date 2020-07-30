Forecast Discussion 07/30/20 AM: Scattered showers & isolated storms today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 30TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 30TH: 57°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 5:58 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:29 PM

The Storm Predictions Center has placed the Northern Tier along with the southern portions of Chemung & Tioga counties in New York in a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for the development of strong to potentially severe storms. The main concern from storms today is strong winds and localized heavy rain. The best timing will be late afternoon and evening.

It was a mild and foggy start to the morning for portions of the Twin Tiers. A frontal boundary will be over our region today which will bring us the potential for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Rainfall looks to stay light but a brief downpour is possible. Highs today will be in the low to mid-80s. Shower activity will linger early tonight before they taper off. Patchy valley fog is possible early Friday morning, lows in the upper 50s.

We will end the week off mainly dry, though an isolated shower is possible in the afternoon. As high pressure builds Friday we will see some partial clearing leading to some sunshine. We will see a pleasant start to the upcoming weekend as we are expecting to see mostly to partly sunny skies. Late in the evening Saturday, an isolated shower is possible. Showers and storms look most likely on Sunday as a low-pressure system moves into the region. The unsettled weather continues into next week. Highs will be near average during this time period.

THURSDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISO. STORM

HIGH: 85

THURSDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS LINGER EARLY, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 58

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWER

HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, EVENING SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter