Forecast Discussion 07/30/21 AM: Cooler than average end to the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 30TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 30TH: 57°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:58 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:29 PM

Some spotty rain showers in the Finger Lakes will continue to drift southward this morning. As an area of high pressure builds into the region some dry air will be filtered into the atmosphere. This drier air will lead to spotty rain showers tapering off. Cloud cover will begin to decrease this afternoon and evening leading to some sunshine to end off your Friday! Temperatures today will be comfortable but cooler than average as highs will hover around 70 degrees. Turning mostly clear overnight and patchy valley fog will develop. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

It will be a picture-perfect start to the upcoming weekend! Thanks to high pressure in the region we will lead to sunshine the first half of the day before cloud cover builds in for the afternoon. This increase in cloud cover will be associated with a frontal system looking to impact the area Sunday. The chance for showers and storms will return on Sunday, especially during the afternoon hours. We will continue to see slightly below-average temperatures this weekend with highs forecasted to be in the low to mid-70s.

Comfortable temperatures will continue into the coming week with highs on Monday and Tuesday in the mid to upper 70s. After a mainly quiet start to the week the potential for active weather returns! Showers and storms return for the afternoon and evening hours midweek! Highs will warm back up towards average late week; highs near 80 degrees.

FRIDAY: WINDY, SPOTTY AM SHOWER, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 72

FRIDAY NIGHT: TURNING MOSTLY CLEAR, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 46

SATURDAY: SOME EARLY SUNSHINE, CLOUDS BUILD

HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

MONDAY: WINDY, AM STRAY SHOWER, MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

