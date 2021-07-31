Forecast Discussion 07/31/21 AM: Picture perfect start to the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 31ST: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 31ST: 57°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:59 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:28 PM

It is a cool and comfortable start to the morning! An area of high pressure will be in control of the region today, leading to a beautiful start to the weekend! It will be mostly to partly sunny skies today; a stray shower is possible but the majority of the Twin Tiers will remain dry! Temperatures will be very comfortable with highs expected to reach into the mid to upper 70s. Turning partly cloudy overnight as a weather system moves into the region & localized valley fog is possible. Lows will be in the low 50s.

Unsettled weather is quick to return on Sunday as a frontal system pushes through the region! The Storm Prediction Center currently has the Twin TIers in a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5, 1 being the lowest) for isolated strong to severe storms! We will see some sunshine early Sunday which will lead to instability, one main ingredient for the development of strong to severe storms. The timing of development looks to be early to mid-afternoon into Sunday evening. The main concerns for tomorrow will be the potential for strong to damaging winds and localized heavy rainfall. Make sure you are weather aware Sunday if you do have any outdoor plans and have a way to receive weather alerts if they are issued. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Lingering rain showers will be possible early Monday morning before an area of high pressure moves into the region. This area of high pressure will allow us to enjoy some sunshine for both Monday and Tuesday! We will see the return of unsettled weather during the afternoon hours mid to late week! Highs will be warming up into the low 80s.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY START, CLOUDS BUILD IN

HIGH: 76

SATURDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE, LOCALIZED VALLEY FOG

LOW: 52

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS, ISOLATED STRONG TO SEVERE

HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

MONDAY: WINDY, STRAY SHOWER, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, STRAY SHOWER LATE

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, AFTERNOON SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, AFTERNOON SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, AFTERNOON SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

