Forecast Discussion (07/31/21) PM: Unsettled weather returns for the second half of the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 31ST: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 31ST: 58°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:58 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:28 PM

Good evening! I hope you are having a great Saturday so far! We will slowly start to see some cloud cover build in this evening but will be staying dry. It will be another cool night with temperatures dropping into the low 50s. Tonight won’t be as cool as last night due to the cloud cover that builds in. Tomorrow, things get a little more interesting. During the morning, we see breaks in the cloud cover with mostly to partly sunny conditions to start the day but that will change by the afternoon. The sunshine will actually help to destabilize the atmosphere for the afternoon. Once the afternoon rolls around, scattered showers and isolated storms could start to develop. Some of these storms could be strong to severe in intensity. For tomorrow, the Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers under a marginal risk (a 1 out of 5) for the chance to see isolated strong to severe storms. Timing of any severe activity would be during the afternoon to early evening hours. The main threats will be damaging wind, small hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. As the later evening hours roll around, showers will linger. A few showers could stick around into the morning hours on Monday too.

High pressure take control of our work week for the most part. After those lingering showers on Monday morning, we start to dry and clear out. This will be the case for a majority of the week. Cloud cover decreases Monday but increases again Tuesday. We still will stay dry on Tuesday. Wednesday will be mostly to partly sunny with a slight chance for a spotty shower but most will stay dry. Partly Sunny conditions hold into the weekend with us staying dry on Thursday. Friday, there is once again a slight chance for a spotty shower but most will stay dry. Unsettled weather returns for Saturday with a chance for showers and storms. Temperatures will be on a rollercoaster this week going from the low to upper 70s all the way to the upper 80s by next weekend.

I hope you have a great night!

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/ ISOLATED STORMS, ISOLATED STRONG TO SEVERE

HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

MONDAY: WINDY, STRAY SHOWER, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

