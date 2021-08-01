Forecast Discussion (08/01/21) PM: Lingering showers overnight give way to a dry start to the week.

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 1ST: 83°

After an active weather day, things are starting to calm down across the Twin Tiers. The main event, a cold front, has moved through our region and is now to the east of the Twin Tiers. As a result of this cold front, temperatures have dropped behind it and will continue to drop overnight. Our lows tonight will sit into the mid 50s. Some lingering showers are likely overnight as we have winds coming out of the northwest. A wind direction out of the northwest has resulted in moisture coming in from the Great Lakes. These lingering showers tonight will be a result of this moisture. During the early evening hours, a limited storm is possible. The strong to severe potential looks to be over as that cold front has since exited our area. Tomorrow starts with those lingering showers and some cloud cover. Once the afternoon rolls around, high pressure takes control of our weather pattern and we start to clear out and dry out. High pressure really dominates our weather pattern this week. Temperatures on Monday reach the low to mid 70s and then drop down to near 50 overnight. Some patchy fog is possible Monday night.

Tuesday sees a continuation of the dry and mostly sunny weather. Cloud cover does increase as Tuesday goes on but will start to break apart a bit for Wednesday. On Wednesday, there is a slight chance for a spotty shower but most will stay dry. Thursday is another dry day with partly sunny conditions. Friday has a slight chance for a spotty shower during the afternoon and evening hours as a boundary approaches. Rain chances continue into Saturday with a chance for showers possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Sunday stays mostly dry with just a chance for a spotty shower. Temperatures increase from the 70s at the beginning of the week to the upper 80s by the weekend.

Have a great night!

