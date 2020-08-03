Forecast Discussion 08/03/20 AM: Widespread rain likely for Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 3RD: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 3RD: 57°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:03 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:23 PM

It will be a calm start to the week today. We look to stay under mostly cloudy skies today, with breaks of sunshine possible. By this afternoon an isolated shower is possible, but not everyone will see this activity. It will be a muggy day as dew point values rise into the low to mid-60s, high temperatures look to near the mid-80s. Showers will really begin to arrive overnight and into the predawn hours on Tuesday. This is as a storm system from the west pushes into the Great Lakes region and Tropical Storm Isaias pushes north. Overnight lows will fall back into the mid-60s.

The tropical moisture from Isaias will be ushered into our atmosphere Tuesday. This combined with the approaching system from the west will increase the rain chance for the Twin Tiers. After daybreak, we will see steady widespread rain work in. Steady moderate to heavy rain will be possible, especially in the eastern portions of the viewing area. Along with the rain, embedded thunderstorms will be possible, this could produce a brief downpour. Rain looks to lighten by the late afternoon and into the evening hours. It will be humid as dew points rise into the upper 60s. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

The heaviest rainfall is looking to stay east of the Twin Tiers, we look to still see on average 0.75″-1.50″ across the Twin Tiers. Bradford (Pa.), Tioga (N.Y.), and Tompkins county will have the potential to see higher amounts, closer to 2″. There is still some uncertainty about the exact placement of the heaviest rain bands and will be highly dependant on the exact track of this system. This is something we will continue to monitor and stick with the 18 Storm Team for the latest updates.

Lingering showers will still be possible for the first half of Wednesday. A high-pressure system will move into the region which will bring an end to the shower activity. Calm weather looks to return late Wednesday and through the end of the week. By the weekend there is the potential for isolated showers to pop-up both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be on the rise as we go from hovering 80 degrees into the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 84

MONDAY NIGHT: TURNING CLOUDY, SHOWERS ARRIVE, STEADY AT TIMES

LOW: 65

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT RAIN, MODERATE TO HEAVY AT TIMES, ISO. STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: LINGERING SHOWERS, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE, ISOLATED SHOWER

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE, ISOLATED SHOWER

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter