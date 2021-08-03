Forecast Discussion 08/03/21 AM: Mostly sunny & comfortable
AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 3RD: 82°
AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 3RD: 57°
TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:02 AM
TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:25 PM
Waking up this morning to comfortable conditions across the Twin Tiers! Locally dense fog this morning will lead to low visibility; it is expected to lift through mid-morning. High pressure will remain in control of the region today keeping us mainly dry! A pop-up shower will be possible this afternoon but it will be very isolated in coverage. As some mid/high-level clouds build in, we will see more filtered sunshine by the afternoon hours. Temperatures today will be right around average with highs nearing 80 degrees. Turning mostly clear overnight and valley fog will develop. Lows in the low 50s.
It is shaping up to be a very pleasant week for the Twin Tiers! Pop-up showers and storms will continue through the end of the week. A better chance for shower activity looks to arrive for the upcoming weekend! After seeing near average temperatures for both Wednesday and Thursday, we will see a warmup heading into the weekend. Heading into the weekend, the summertime heat and humidity return with highs in the mid to upper 80s expected!
TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, POP-UP SHOWER
HIGH: 79
TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR, PATCHY VALLEY FOG
LOW: 53
WEDNESDAY: TURNING PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER/T-STORM POSSIBLE
HIGH: 80 LOW: 56
THURSDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, POP-UP SHOWERS & T-STORMS POSSIBLE
HIGH: 82 LOW: 58
FRIDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, SPOTTY SHOWER/STORM
HIGH: 86 LOW: 62
SATURDAY: BREEZY, POP-UP SHOWER/STORM
HIGH: 84 LOW: 62
SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS
HIGH: 85 LOW: 64
MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS
HIGH: 89 LOW: 67
