Forecast Discussion 08/04/20 AM: Widespread rainfall today, sun returns tomorrow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 4TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 4TH: 57°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:04 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:22 PM

Already beginning to see rain bands working into the Twin Tiers this morning. Tropical moisture is continuing to usher into the region as Tropical Storm Isaias races northward. Widespread rainfall will be possible, especially this morning. Although the majority of the time it will be steady light rain pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible. The track of this tropical system has the heaviest rain falling east of I-81, reasons why those locations are in a flash flood watch. Now, although we are not in a watch that does not mean we won’t see the potential for heavy rainfall.

On average across the Twin Tiers, 0.50-1″ of rain will be possible. Bradford, Tompkins, & Tioga (N.Y.) counties could see between 1-2″ of rainfall. Embedded thunderstorms will be possible, this will cause localized higher amounts of rainfall. Overall rainfall shouldn’t be a big concern, as we have been abnormally dry lately and river levels are low. Localized flash flooding could be a potential for poor drainage areas, this is something we will keep an eye on. It will be a humid day and highs will hover the mid-70s.

Showers will linger into early tonight before tapering off. Patchy valley fog will be possible early Wednesday morning. Lows near 60 degrees. High pressure will build in for midweek which will usher drier air into the region. This will cause clouds to decrease and sunshine to make a return. On top of this, we will feel comfortable as the humidity will be falling. Sunshine sticking with us through the end of the week. There is the potential for isolated showers and storms Friday afternoon. Stray showers will then be possible through the weekend. Temperatures will be on the rise through the weekend as will reach back into the mid-80s.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, WIDESPREAD RAIN, MODERATE TO HEAVY AT TIMES, ISO. STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 76

TUESDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS EARLY, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: STRAY AM SHOWER, PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, PASSING MID/HIGH-LEVEL CLOUDS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE, STRAY SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

MONDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

