Forecast Discussion 08/04/21 AM: Comfortable conditions continue

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 4TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 4TH: 57°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:03 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:23 PM

It is another calm and foggy start to the day across the Twin Tiers! High pressure will keep a low-pressure system off to the east of our area. Another mainly dry day is expected for the area, though a pop-up shower can’t be completely ruled out for the afternoon. Some fair weather clouds will develop leading to some partially sunshine for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be seasonable today with highs expected to near 80 degrees. Mainly clear skies overnight, besides for mid/high-level clouds, and patchy fog will develop. Lows in the low to mid-50s.

Heading into the end of the workweek, we will continue to see mainly calm conditions. Pop-up showers & storms will be possible for the afternoon hours both Thursday and Friday. Besides this slim chance for shower activity, we will enjoy a mix of sun and clouds. Heading into NASCAR weekend we will see the potential for unsettled weather make a return! Saturday looks to be the nicer day with only a spotty shower chance for the afternoon at this vantage point. Scattered showers and storms look to really develop by Sunday afternoon and evening. We will also see the return of the heat and humidity. Temperatures this weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s; potential to hit 90 during early next week!

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, POP-UP SHOWER

HIGH: 81

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR, VALLEY FOG DEVELOPS

LOW: 54

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, POP-UP SHOWER

HIGH: 83 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, LATE DAY SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: CLOUDS BUILD IN, SPOTTY PM SHOWER

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, SCATTERED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, POP-UP SHOWER

HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, SCATTERED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

