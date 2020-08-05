Forecast Discussion 08/05/20 AM: Drying out & clouds decrease

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 5th: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 5th: 57°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:05 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:21 PM

Avery comfortable start to the day across the Twin Tiers! Cloud cover is already clearing out across the area thanks to high pressure that is building in. A stray shower is possible this morning but the remainder of the day will be on the dry side! The afternoon is looking to be comfortable and seasonable as highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, feeling less humid. The calm conditions continue tonight. Partly to mainly clear skies overnight will help temperatures fall back into the low 50s. It will be a nice cool evening to give those air conditioners a break. Patchy fog will be possible in some locations.

The dry and seasonable conditions continue into Thursday as we will see plenty of sunshine. Highs are looking to once again reach near 80 degrees. A frontal boundary in Pennsylvania will cause clouds to increase late Thursday, first in the Northern Tier and along the border. Stray showers will be possible by late evening. Greater chance to see some light showers come overnight Thursday and into Friday morning. Isolated showers will continue throughout the day on Friday. At this point, the weekend is looking to be mainly dry, with a slight chance for pop-up showers or a storm in the afternoon. We will be heating up though as highs this weekend will reach into the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: AM STRAY SHOWER, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 79

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: COOL, COMFORTABLE, PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 51

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, PASSING MID/HIGH-LEVEL CLOUDS, STRAY LATE DAY SHOWER

HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE, STRAY SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE, STRAY SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter