Forecast Discussion 08/05/21 AM: Comfortable conditions continue

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 5TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 5TH: 57°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:04 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:22 PM

Waking up to localized dense fog impacting portions of the Twin Tiers this morning; is causing low visibility. High pressure that has been in control of the region previous days will continue to keep our area on the dry side today! A weak disturbance will move through the region but will be moisture starved thanks to an abundance of dry air in place. A pop-up shower can’t be ruled out today but the majority of the Twin Tiers will enjoy partly sunny skies! Seasonable temperatures will continue with highs reaching the low 80s. Mostly clear skies and calm winds will lead to localized dense fog for Friday morning’s commute. Lows will be in near the mid-50s.

Ending the work week off on a pleasant note and with some sunshine. Spotty rain showers will develop late in the day and continue into Friday night. Heading into NASCAR weekend we will begin to see an increase in both the heat and humidity. High temperatures are expected to reach into the mid to upper 80s. Mid/High clouds increase on Saturday leading to some partial sunshine. Spotty rain showers will be possible late in the day and overnight hours as a weather system moves into the region. Heading into race day, make sure you are staying hydrated and are weather aware. The potential for scattered showers and storms will develop for the afternoon and evening hours as a system passes through the region. It will not be a complete washout and we will have the potential to see some sunshine.

The summertime heat and humidity continues into the first half of the new week! High temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees Monday through Wednesday. Starting the week off with a mix of sun and clouds along with an isolated shower chance. Best chance for unsettled weather, at this vantage point, looks to be Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, POP-UP SHOWER

HIGH: 83

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR, VALLEY FOG DEVELOPS

LOW: 56

FRIDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, LATE-DAY SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, SPOTTY PM SHOWER

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, SCATTERED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, ISOLATED SHOWER

HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

