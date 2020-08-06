Forecast Discussion 08/06/20 AM: Seasonable again today, showers possible Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 6th: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 6th: 57°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:06 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:20 PM

Another comfortable and seasonable day is on tap for the Twin Tiers today. Thanks to high pressure over the region we will be able to enjoy mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs today are looking similar to yesterday we will see them reach near 80 degrees. Thanks to low dew point values we will feel comfortable. By late this evening, there is the potential for isolated showers, especially across the Northern Tier. Turning mostly cloudy overnight and isolated showers looking to arrive by the morning commute. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. A weak disturbance will pass through on Friday bringing the return of scattered showers and even an isolated storm in the afternoon. Highs will hover 80.

Looking to be mainly dry heading into the upcoming weekend. We will have the potential to see pop-up showers and an isolated storm Saturday afternoon, but still expecting to see some sunshine. Sunday is looking to be the driest day though a stray shower can’t be ruled out. Temperatures and humidity will be on the rise through the weekend. By the end of the weekend, summertime weather is making a return as we will see highs near 90 degrees. Although we will be able to enjoy partial sunshine the chance for showers and storms look to return for the first half of the week.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, LATE EVENING SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 81

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE, ISOLATED SHOWERS

LOW: 58

FRIDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, POP-UP SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE, STRAY SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

MONDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 90 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 61

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter