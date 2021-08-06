Forecast Discussion 08/06/21 AM: Heat, humidity, & unsettled weather returns

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 6TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 6TH: 57°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:05 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:21 PM

Waking up this morning to comfortable conditions across the Twin Tiers! The summertime heat and humidity will return today, with highs expected to reach into the mid to upper 80s. Cloud cover will start to move in this afternoon leading to some partial sunshine. A spotty shower is possible but the majority of the area will remain dry. Mid/High-level clouds will build in overnight and patchy valley fog will develop. Lows will be in the low 60s.

Well NASCAR weekend is finally here! It is going to be a hot and humid one both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures are forecast to reach the mid to upper 80s; nearing 90 in some locations. An approaching frontal system will bring the return of active weather Saturday afternoon and evening. After starting the day off with some sunshine, scattered showers and storms will develop for the afternoon. Heading into race day, we will see the potential for scattered showers and storms as the cold front passes through the region. At this point, the main threat from any storms that do develop will be strong winds. If you are heading to the tracks make sure you are weather aware and stay plenty hydrated!

The summertime heat and humidity will continue into the new work week! Temperatures throughout the week are expected to hit near 90 degrees. Thanks to the humidity we will see feel like temperatures in the low 90s. Daytime heating, humidity, and some instability will all come together to produce scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours.

FRIDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, SPOTTY RAIN SHOWER

HIGH: 88

FRIDAY NIGHT: BUILDING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

LOW: 63

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, AFTERNOON SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, SCATTERED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, ISOLATED SHOWER

HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, AFTERNOON SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, SCATTERED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, SCATTERED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

