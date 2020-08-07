Forecast Discussion 08/07/20 AM: Chance for showers and isolated storms today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 7th: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 7th: 57°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:07 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:18 PM

Waking up to some rain showers and overcast skies across the Twin Tiers today. Heavy rain has already fallen across portions of Bradford county this morning, where some locations saw close to 2″ of rain. The chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms continue through the day. Similar to what we have already seen this morning, there is the potential for pockets of heavy rainfall. Keep this in mind especially if you live in an area that has already seen heavy rainfall this morning, streams and creeks will already be running high. Ponding on roadways will be possible and if you come across a road that is flooded turn around don’t try to drive through it. We will see limited to no sunshine today. We turn muggy this afternoon and temperatures will be on the seasonable side as we near 80 degrees. Showers will linger overnight, patchy fog is possible, and lows will be in the low 60s.

High pressure will work for this weekend, which will provide us with mainly dry weather. There is a chance for an isolated shower on Saturday, but the majority of the area looks to stay dry and enjoy partial sunshine. Highs for Saturday will be in the low 80s. Heating up but also seeing more sunshine heading into Sunday! Highs will reach into the mid to upper 80s. The near 90 degree temperatures will continue into next week. Monday is looking to be mainly dry before our next system brings the return of showers and storms to the area.

FRIDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 80

FRIDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 61

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 91 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 61

