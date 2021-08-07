Forecast Discussion (08/07/21) AM: Unsettled weather returns for race weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 7TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 7TH: 58°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:05 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:20 PM

Good morning and happy Saturday! I hope you are having a great morning so far! We have started the weekend on a humid note which will be the continuing trend throughout not only this weekend but also next week. The heat will also be sticking around. Today, temperatures will rise into the upper 80s with muggy conditions. If you are heading to the race track this afternoon, you may have to dodge a shower or storm. During the afternoon today and tomorrow, there is a chance for showers and storms. These are not washout events, but is something to be aware of. For the races, today at 12:30 PM, we should stay dry for this one with just some cloud cover building in. At 4:00 PM, there is a chance for some showers and storms as they develop to the west and move into our region. Tomorrow, the big race at 3:00 PM also sees the chance for showers and storms. Sunday will also be another hot and humid day with muggy conditions and temperatures reaching the upper 80s.

The start of the work week is welcomed with sunshine and dry conditions as an area of high pressure moves into the region. This will be short lived as southwesterly flow and multiple boundaries move through during the rest of the week. As a result, there is a chance for showers and storms every day of the week after Monday. During the afternoon and early evening is likely the main timing of these showers and storms. Aside from the unsettled weather, it will also be a warm and humid week. The humidity increases as the week goes on and temperatures sit in the upper 80s to low 90s all week. Overall, this is a good week to have your umbrella handy and enjoy some ice cream and AC while staying hydrated.

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, AFTERNOON SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 89 LOW: 68

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, AFTERNOON SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 87 LOW:60

