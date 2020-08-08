Forecast Discussion 08/08/20 AM: Isolated shower/storm today, partly sunny

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 8th: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 8th: 57°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 6:09 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 8:17 PM

A pleasant weekend is on tap for the Twin Tiers today. We are dealing with some dense fog across the area, this will start to burn off between 8-10 am. Once the fog lifts we will then be under mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies for the remainder of the day. A weak disturbance will pass this afternoon which will lead to the potential for isolated showers or thunderstorms to form. The majority of the Twin Tiers will remain dry and enjoy the sunshine! Highs today will be in the low 80s, higher elevation spots could stay in the upper 70s. Partly to mostly clear tonight with fog developing again. Lows near 60 degrees.

We are heating up heading into your Sunday, temperatures look to near 90 degrees by the afternoon. It will be a nice day to jump in the pool to try to stay cool as we will be able to enjoy plenty of sunshine! As we head into the start of next week we are looking at the potential for isolated showers to even a rumble of thunder Monday afternoon. Monday and Tuesday look to be the hottest days of the week. Once you add in the humidity factor there is the potential to see heat index values well into the 90s, this is something that we will be monitoring as we start the new week!

After a mainly quiet but hot start to the week, we will see the return of active weather. On Tuesday a cold front will approach the region, this combined with the heat and humidity will create an unstable environment. This will allow for the development of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. The chance for showers and storms look to continue through the end of the forecast period. Temperatures look to range from the low 90s Tuesday into the mid to upper 80s by Friday.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 83

SATURDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 59

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, TURNING HOT

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 92 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 91 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

