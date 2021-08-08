Forecast Discussion 08/08/21 AM: Hot & humid for race day
AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 8TH: 82°
AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 8TH: 57°
SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:07 AM
SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:19 PM
Happy race day Twin Tiers! We will continue to see hot & humid day conditions today with highs temperatures are forecasted to reach into the mid to upper 80s. Thanks to the humidity it will feel more like the low 90s in some locations. Daytime heating, humidity, and instability will all come together to produce some scattered showers and storms. Timing for development looks to be early to mid-afternoon; showers and storms will be possible by the start of the race! Any storms that develop will have the potential to produce some gusty winds & localized heavy rain. If you are heading to the track make sure you stay weather aware! Any lingering showers will taper off tonight and valley fog will develop. Lows will be in the low to mid-60s.
The summertime heat and humidity will continue through the upcoming work week! Each day this week we will see the potential for both showers and storms. On Monday & Tuesday, we will see more spotty activity along with a mix of sunshine and clouds. A better chance for active weather will come in the second half of the week; as multiple disturbances move through the region. High temperatures will hover 90 with feel like temperatures in the low 90s.
SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 87
SUNDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS, PATCHY VALLEY FOG
LOW: 64
MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, SPOTTY RAIN SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 89 LOW: 66
TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, SPOTTY SHOWERS
HIGH: 90 LOW: 67
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 90 LOW: 67
THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 90 LOW: 65
FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 85 LOW: 59
SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 78 LOW: 56
