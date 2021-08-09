Forecast Discussion 08/09/21 AM: Hot & humid week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 9TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 9TH: 57°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:09 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:17 PM

Starting off this Monday morning mild and muggy! The heat and humidity aren’t going anywhere as high temperatures are expected to reach 90 today. Thanks to dew-point values in the upper 60s, nearing the low 70s, feel like temperatures will be in the low 90s. After starting the day off mainly dry we will begin to see spotty showers developing in the afternoon. These will be very isolated in coverage and not everyone will see this activity. Any showers that develop will taper off overnight and clouds will break. Lows nearing the mid-60s.

The summertime heat and humidity will continue the entire workweek! Temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s. Thanks to the humidity, feel like temperatures could reach the mid-90s. The combination of heat, humidity, & instability (thanks to multiple disturbances) will lead to the chance for both showers and storms for the afternoon and evening hours. The main concerns from any storm that may develop will be localized heavy rain and strong winds. Make sure you stay weather aware this week and stay plenty hydrated! Relief comes for the weekend as we see the returns of sunshine and comfortable temperatures!

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, SPOTTY RAIN SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 90

MONDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 66

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 92 LOW: 68

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

