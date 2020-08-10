Forecast Discussion 08/10/20 AM: Heat Advisory in effect this afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 10th: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 10th: 57°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:11 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:14 PM

… Heat Advisory in effect 1 PM until 7 PM Monday …

We started the day off calm but muggy across the Twin Tiers. It will be a hot & humid day for us all as highs are expected to reach into the low 90s. A high-pressure system to our east will provide a southwest flow ushering in the warm moist air into our region. Thanks to this dew point values will reach into the mid to upper 60s, this will cause heat indices well into the 90s. The hottest temperatures are looking to be across the valley areas in the Southern Tier and the Finger Lakes region; these are the areas that will be under Heat Advisory this afternoon. We will see mostly to partly sunny skies for the majority of the day. Thanks to daytime heating combined with the moisture in the atmosphere will allow for some isolated showers & storms, not all of us will see this. Remaining warm and muggy overnight as lows fall into the mid to upper 60s.

A cold front will approach the region on Tuesday, this will cause scattered showers & storms late day. It will be another hot and humid day as highs look to once again reach into the low 90s, with heat index values towards the mid-90s. Behind this frontal passage, we will see a relief from the heat and humidity. This front will stall south of the Twin Tiers on Wednesday, because of this we will once again see the chance for showers and storms. Temperatures look to be between the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 93

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 65

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INC, LATE DAY SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 93 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

