Forecast Discussion 08/10/21 AM: Heat Advisory in effect for the Southern Tier

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 10TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 10TH: 57°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:10 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:16 PM

**Heat Advisory in effect for the Southern Tier**

Mild start to your Tuesday morning and it is already feeling muggy. The summertime heat and humidity continue today with high temperatures expected to hit near 90. Thanks to dew-point values into the low 70s, heat index values will reach near the mid-90s. Limit any strenuous outdoor work today and stay plenty hydrated. Spotty rain showers are passing through the Twin Tiers this morning. The unsettled weather will return to the area this afternoon and evening as a frontal system approaches the region. Scattered showers and storms will begin to develop early to mid-afternoon and continue into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for strong to severe storms to develop. The main concern from any storm that does develop today will be strong winds and localized heavy rain. Light rain showers will linger overnight and patchy valley fog will develop. Lows will near 70 degrees.

The heat and humidity continue through the end of the week along with the storm threat! The hottest days of the week look to be Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures these days will be in the low 90s; humidity will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s. Multiple disturbances will pass through the region leading to the potential for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the area in a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for strong to severe storms to develop. The main concern from any storm that does develop today will be strong winds and localized heavy rain. Although we do have the potential for active weather we will see a mix of sun and clouds.

A cold front passage on Friday will bring much-needed relief from the heat and humidity. After one more day of scattered showers and storms Friday afternoon; high pressure will build in leading to quieter weather. Spotty lingering showers early Saturday morning will give way to decreasing cloud cover. The weekend looks to be comfortable and mostly sunny! Highs will be near 80 degrees.

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 90

TUESDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, SCATTERED PM RAIN SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 92 LOW: 70

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 93 LOW: 69

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: AM STRAY SHOWER, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

