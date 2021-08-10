Forecast Discussion (08/10/21) PM: A heat advisory goes into effect on Wednesday for most of the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 10TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 10TH: 58°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:08 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:16 PM

Another day of heat and humidity was felt across the Twin Tiers today and it plans on sticking around for the next couple of days. Due to the heat and humidity, a heat advisory is in effect from 12:00pm until 7:00pm on Wednesday. Heat index values are expected to be near 100 degrees, so make sure you stay hydrated, have somewhere cool to go, and limit time outdoors. On top of the heat, we are tracking showers and storms through tonight. There is a chance for some isolated strong to severe storms into this evening as we are under a marginal risk, a 1 out of 5. As the evening progresses, we start to dry out but hold onto some patchy cloud cover. Overnight, temperatures drop into the upper 60s to low 70s. Some patchy fog is possible in the early hours of Wednesday, especially in valley locations. For Wednesday, temperatures rise into the low 90s with humid conditions. The combination of the humidity and temperatures in the 90s will result in heat index values of around 100 which is why there is a heat advisory in place. Cloud cover will be patchy throughout the day with showers and storms developing during the afternoon to early evening. We are again under a marginal risk currently, a 1 out of 5, for the chance to see isolated strong to severe storms on Wednesday. Activity starts to dwindle in the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Unsettled weather continues for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The heat is also still cranking until Saturday as well. A cold front moves through on Friday which brings the chance for scattered showers and isolated storms but also a cooler drier air mass behind it. This change in air mass allows the highs that we see Thursday and Friday, which are in the low 90s, to then go to the upper 70s to low 80s for the weekend. Humidity also drops off. An area of high pressure moves in after the cold front and allows for more sunshine in the forecast on Saturday afternoon through Monday. On Monday, a spotty PM shower is possible. Tuesday brings the return of rising temperatures and unsettled weather. There is a chance for showers and storms during the afternoon to early evening with highs for the day reaching the mid 80s.

Have a great night!

TUESDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 92 LOW: 71

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 94 LOW: 70

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: AM STRAY SHOWER, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

