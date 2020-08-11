Forecast Discussion 08/11/20 AM: Heat Advisory, chance late day showers & storms

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 11th: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 11th: 56°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:12 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:13 PM

…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM TUESDAY. THIS INCLUDES CHEMUNG, SCHUYLER, TIOGA (N.Y.) & TOMPKINS COUNTIES…

The dense and patchy fog we are seeing this morning will begin to burn off as we head towards the late morning hours. It will be another hot and humid day across the Twin Tiers. Highs will once again reach into the low 90s, with dew point values nearing 70 degrees heat index values could reach into the mid to upper 90s. The hottest temperatures are expected to be in near the Finger Lakes Region and valley areas in the Southern Tier, these locations are included in the Heat Advisory.

A cold front will move into the region later on today. For the first half of the day, we will be able to enjoy some sunshine, cloud cover begins to increase after the noon hour. The chance for showers and storms will make a return late this afternoon and continue this evening. Any storms that do develop will have the potential to produce localized heavy rainfall, especially if these are slow-moving. This is something to watch as this afternoon. As this front passes the area we will continue to see showers and storms early tonight before they taper off. Patchy fog will once again be possible early Wednesday morning. Lows in the low to mid-60s.

The above-mentioned front will stall and become nearly stationary just south of the Twin Tiers. A high-pressure system that moves in behind this frontal passage will help keep the majority of the rainfall associated with this front south of our area. That being said there is still the chance a stray shower or storm will develop, the best location for this will be across the Northern Tier. We will be able to enjoy some sunshine through the end of the week, even though there is that chance for a stray shower. Temperatures will be slightly cooler heading through the end of the week as we will see highs closer to the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 94

TUESDAY NIGHT: CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS BEFORE MIDNIGHT, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: SOME SUNSHINE, STRAY AFTERNOON SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE, MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, WARM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: TURNING MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE DAY SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

